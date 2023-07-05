News

Federal Grocery Rebate hits accounts today

By Web Team
Published on July 5, 2023 at 9:57 am

In an bid to help Canadians cope with food inflation, the federal government confirmed a grocery rebate in its spring budget. Today, that special payment will be made available to eligible recipients, alongside the GST credit.

Couples with two children can expect to receive up to an extra $467, single Canadians without children can expect up to an additional $234, while seniors can receive an extra $225, on average.

Ottawa provided a similar payment last fall.

