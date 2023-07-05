Federal Grocery Rebate hits accounts today

In an bid to help Canadians cope with food inflation, the federal government confirmed a grocery rebate in its spring budget. Today, that special payment will be made available to eligible recipients, alongside the GST credit.
Couples with two children can expect to receive up to an extra $467, single Canadians without children can expect up to an additional $234, while seniors can receive an extra $225, on average.
Ottawa provided a similar payment last fall.
Paying it forward with capelinBy Web Team — 1 hour ago
Local groups are encouraging those who have more capelin than they need, to share the wealth with others. The group 'Capelin Rolling, Squid Catching, Whale Watching NL 2023' says it's a way to pay it forward. A post in the group has been made for those who are willing to get some extra capelin to share and those who'd like to have some. The group says there are a lot of seniors who would also love some capelin. 'Sharing the Harvest NL' began an initiative in 2021 to donate capelin to food banks and have also promoted the 'pay it forward initiative' for this year's roll.
Despite promises, no academic staff representation on MUN’s Board of Regent says MUNFABy Web Team — 1 hour ago
Memorial University’s Faculty Association is reiterating concerns regarding academic staff appointments to the Board of Regents.
MUNFA President, Ash Hossain says throughout and following the MUNFA strike in January and February 2023, the province made a commitment to appoint academic staff members to the MUN Board of Regents.
Hossain says, with the amendments to the Memorial University Act having received Royal Assent back in May, MUNFA had expected that the appointments of academic staff would be made promptly.
The next Board of Regents meeting is scheduled for tomorrow, July 6th. Hossain says this exclusion means that academic staff members will continue to have no representation in Board of Regents meetings until at least October.
MUNSU delivers petition in support of engineering studentsBy Web Team — 3 hours ago
The MUN Undergraduate Students’ Union has delivered a petition advocating for fair wages, effective work term placements, and the elimination of differential fees to the President of Memorial University, and the Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science.
The petition has been signed by 797 students, which represents 69 per cent of the Undergraduate Engineering Student Body.
“We, the undersigned, recognize several injustices and barriers that students have experienced in the Engineering Co-op program with regard to differential fees, as well as work term placements that pay less than minimum wage.
Students, especially international students, have found that an increased work term fee, sometimes coupled with low-paying work, higher tuition costs relative to local students, restrictions on how many hours an international student can work weekly, and the costs already associated with living in St. John’s as an international student, can impact both their academics and wellbeing.
We, therefore, recommend the following changes to the Engineering Co-operative Education program at Memorial University:
● All students, both local and international, only pay a fee of $600 for each work term;
● All work term placements must pay students an hourly wage of at least the provincial minimum wage, which will be increasing to $15.00/hour on October 1, 2023;
● All work term placements must be somewhat relevant to engineering.