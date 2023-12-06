Federal government partners with FCM to strengthen asset management in the province

On Tuesday the federal government announced an investment of $1.9 million to help 46 communities in the province implement innovative strategies to manage their municipal infrastructure.

The investment will help the communities ensure that arenas, bridges, drinking water and wastewater systems, and roads are working as efficiently as possible.

The Town of Grand Falls-Windsor will receive $49,997 to update its asset management plan from 2018 and the Town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay, the Town of Campbell, and the Town of Clarenville will each receive $50,000, $45,000 and $47,880 respectively.