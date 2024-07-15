Federal government approves support for Labrador City

Federal Minister of Emergency Preparedness Harjit Sajjan approved a Request for Federal Assistance from the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador on Sunday due to the wildfire in Labrador City.
The Government Operations Centre is working with federal and provincial partners to coordinate the response to the situation and mobilize all necessary federal resources.
The provincial government issued an evacuation order on July 12, for Labrador City. Wabush and Fermont, in Quebec, remain under evacuation alert.