Federal and provincial investments support 25th annual boat lighting; NTV will be live from this evening’s ceremony at 5:30

Ken McDonald, Member of Parliament for Avalon, announced a non-repayable contribution today of $27,786 for Port de Grave Peninsula Heritage Society Inc. to help promote and enhance the 25th annual Port de Grave Boat Lighting Festival – a key part of this year’s Christmas in the Harbour 2023 celebration. Pam Parsons, Minister Responsible for Women and Gender Equality and MHA for Harbour Grace – Port de Grave, also announced a non-repayable contribution of $9,165.

The investment will help the Society attract more people to the popular festival while delivering an enriched visitor experience. Improvements include a welcome booth and signage to help visitors explore and navigate the festival area.

“From Tibb’s Eve to the Mummers, the holiday season in Newfoundland and Labrador is special – and the boats in Port de Grave can’t be missed,” says federal minister Gudie Hutchings. “With this investment, we’re helping share this holiday tradition with even more people and creating more opportunities for local businesses..”