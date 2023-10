Provincial Minister of Children, Seniors and Social Development and Minister Responsible for the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation Paul Pike will officially open new affordable homes on Brown Avenue in Gander today.

Also on hand will be MP Churence Rogers and Minister of Municipal and Provincial Affairs and MHA for Gander John Haggie.

The announcement will take place at the Gander Town Council Chambers in Gander at 2:30 p.m.