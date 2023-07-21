Arts & Entertainment News

Fans flock theatres as Barbie Movie hits the big screen

By Becky Daley
Published on July 21, 2023 at 4:48 pm
Updated on July 21, 2023 8:36 pm

The world’s most famous doll hit the big screen this week.

The long awaited Barbie movie has debuted in movie theatres here and around the world.

NTV’s Becky Daley went to the Avalon Mall today, where she spoke with fans young and old alike.

