Family search for missing Goulds man

The family of a missing Goulds man has put out a plea to the public to help in the search.

31-year-old Joseph Whelan was last seen on August 1 at 10:45 p.m. in the area of Windmere Road in the Fourth Pond area of Goulds. He is described as 5’9″, 250 pounds with light brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark grey shirt, grey shorts and black sneakers.

Whelan’s family have been vocal on social media, saying the police have given up efforts in the search for the missing father of three, with another on the way and the family is taking things into their own hands.

The family held a community search this afternoon.

Anyone with information on Whelan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.