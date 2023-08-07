News

Family of four displaced following a fire in Sunnyside over the weekend

Posted: August 7, 2023 7:33 am |
By Marykate O'Neill


A family of four has been displaced by a weekend fire that destroyed their house in the community of Sunnyside.

Canadian Red Cross volunteers are helping the two adults and four children with emergency lodging, transportation, and purchases like clothing and food.

There were no injuries from the fire along Main Road.

