Family Literacy Day celebrated today

Today marks the special 25th Anniversary of Family Literacy Day!

St. John’s is among the communities across Canada scheduled to host Family Literacy Day initiatives. Family Literacy Day takes place every January 27th to raise awareness about the importance of reading and engaging in other literacy-related activities as a family.

Since 1999, thousands of schools, libraries, literacy organizations and other community groups have taken part in the initiative.

Many K-12 schools in the province took part in Family Literacy Day on Friday.

This years theme is “Let’s have a family party!”