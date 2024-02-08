Family hoping for answers on 11th anniversary of disappearance of Josh Miller

It was 11 years ago today that 20-year-old Josh Miller went missing from the city of St. John’s, never to be seen again.

Now, Miller’s family is re-igniting their plea for someone to come forward with information.

In the early morning hours of February 8th, 2013, Josh Miller reportedly got in a fight at a bar on George Street. Friends put him in a cab that supposedly brought him to the Stavanger Drive area. Miller is reported to have bolted from the cab, leaving behind his phone, then hopped a fence and vanished.

He had plans to return to a friend’s house near downtown where he had left his new Dodge Charger but was never seen again. Miller is described as 6-foot-1, weighing 185 pounds, with short sandy hair and blue eyes. At the time of his disappearance police said there was no evidence of foul play.

Today his sister Karen put out a plea on Facebook hoping someone with information, no matter how small, would come forward and give the family answers.