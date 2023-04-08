Family displaced after fire in Portugal Cove-St. Philip’s

Fire caused significant damage to a home on Druken’s Lane in Portugal Cove – St. Philips late Saturday afternoon. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

A family has been displaced following a late-afternoon fire in Portugal Cove-St. Philip’s.

Crews with the Portugal Cove-St. Philip’s Volunteer Fire Department were called to the scene, on Drukens Lane, at about 4:45 p.m. on Saturday. Chief Fred Hollett stated they were alerted to the fire by the homeowner, who found smoke coming from the dwelling upon their return. When firefighters arrived they found heavy fire inside the home.

Despite a quick knock-down of the flames, the home suffered significant fire damage. It was also noted the fire could have been much more destructive had the homeowner opened the front door.

There was no one inside the home at the time, and no injuries were reported. It took firefighters little over an hour to douse the flames and ensure no hot spots remained.