Family Care Team East Relocating Within St. John’s

NL Health Services is advising the public that Family Care Team East, currently located at 50 Mundy Pond Road, will be relocated to a new, permanent location at 39 Major’s Path effective Monday, Feb. 26. Patients of the team have been notified of the relocation and will be reminded when confirming appointments. Current patients of Family Care Team East can continue to call (709) 752-3500.

NL Health Services is in the process of rolling out 19 Family Care Teams across the province to help increase access to primary health care services for residents. A Family Care Team consists of a team of health professionals, including family physicians, registered nurses, nurse practitioners and other health care providers (such as physiotherapists and dietitians) who come together to deliver care that meets individual health and social needs.

Members of the public who do not have a primary care provider, such as a family doctor or nurse practitioner, are reminded to contact Patient Connect NL (https://patientconnect.nlchi.nl.ca/ or 1-833-913-4679) to register to become a Family Care Team patient.