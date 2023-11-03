Falling back tonight with ‘Daylight Saving Time’

It’s time to turn back your clock tonight.

Sunday, Nov. 5 is the end of Daylight Saving Time. With that, the St. John’s Regional Fire Department is reminding residents the importance of changing and testing the batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors when setting the clocks back this weekend. The fire department says it’s the most effective way to reduce tragic deaths and injuries caused by fires, with smoke alarms providing an early warning and critical extra seconds to escape. In addition, the fire department says it’s important to make sure your family has an emergency escape plan in place that you practice every six months.