Fairly good driving conditions across the province

Roads are mostly bare across the Island portion of the province with the exception of North Branch to Tompkins, Buchan’s Resource Road to Burgeo, Berry Hill Brook to Intersection Route 362, Placentia to North Harbour, and Cape Broyle to Chance Cove Park. In these areas, roads are partly covered with icy sections. From Grand Bank to Lord’s Cove, roads are partly snow-covered with icy patches and drifting snow.

Across Labrador, roads are bare except the road from Churchill Falls to the Quebec Border where roads are snow-covered.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled crossings for this morning and anticipates impacts to crossings scheduled for tonight. The MV Marine Eagle is out of service and is stormbound in Gaultois. The MV Challenge One is out of service and stormbound in La Poile.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada Flight 2250, PAL flights 923 and 924 are delayed. Air Canada Flight 2251 is cancelled. At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, PAL flights 923 and 927 are delayed and Air Canada flights 1172 and 1173 are delayed. There are no delays at the Gander International Airport.