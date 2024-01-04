Fairly good driving conditions across the province

Across the Avalon Peninsula, central, and the Burin Peninsula roads are bare with good visibility. Roads are partly snow-covered on the Baie Verte Peninsula, the Stephenville area, and parts of the Great Northern Peninsula.

In Labrador, roads are snow-covered with icy patches.

Marine Atlantic is anticipating potential disruptions to ferry crossings on Friday evening and Saturday.

Provincial ferries are on time.

At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, Provincial Airlines flight 924 is late. There are no delays at the St. John’s International Airport or Gander International Airport.