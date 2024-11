On the Island, roads are bare and wet with fair to good visibility.

Across Labrador, roads are partly ice covered from the Quebec border to Ranger Lake Depot. Elsewhere there are icy patches.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled crossings for this morning and anticipated impacts to crossings scheduled for this evening.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet Flight 264 and PAL Flight 901 are delayed. In Deer Lake PAL Flight 901 is delayed. Flights are on time in Gander.