Fair skies to prevail again today across NL

Most of the Island will start out seeing sunny skies today, but some clouds will build in over the course of the day. On the Avalon and Burin Peninsulas, through to Clarenville, there are some fog patches; the fog is expected to dissipate later this morning. Areas directly adjacent to the coast will see highs near 20, and inland areas will see highs from 20 to 27 degrees.
In Labrador, highs from 20 to 25 are expected, well above seasonal for this time of year. Mostly sunny skies are expected.
