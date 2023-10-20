Fair driving conditions across the province

Mostly good driving conditions are reported today across the province. Most roads are bare and dry with good visibility. In western Labrador, there are a few wet sections.

Due to operational requirements, Marine Atlantic has cancelled the North Sydney to Port aux Basques crossing on the MV Leif Ericson on Saturday and the Port aux Basques to North Sydney crossing on the MV Leif Ericson on Sunday.

The M.V. Legionnaire remains the only ferry on the Bell Island to Portugal Cove run.

The MV Sound of Islay is running on the two-vessel summer schedule. The MV Beaumont Hamel is on the summer schedule and will be on a load-and-go basis until further notice.

There are several flight delays and cancellations at the St. John’s International Airport. Air Canada flight 686 from Toronto is delayed, Air Canada flight 1520 from Montreal is delayed, and PAL Airlines flight 922 from Gander is delayed.

PAL Airlines flight 921 to Gander is delayed, Air Canada flight 693 to Toronto is delayed, and Air Canada flight 1523 to Montreal is cancelled.

At the Gander International Airport flight PB921 from St. John’s and flight PB922 from Happy Valley-Goose Bay are delayed.

All flights are on time at the Deer Lake Regional Airport.