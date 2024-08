Road conditions are fair across most of the Island, a few areas have some foggy patches.

The MV Legionnaire is in service but off schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet Flight 200, PAL flights 901 and 901, Air Canada flights 690 and 676, and Porter Flight 234 are delayed. In Gander, Air Canada flights 1556 and 1557 are delayed. In Deer Lake, PAL flights 902 and 902 along with Air Canada Flight 1547 are delayed.