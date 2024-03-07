Fair driving conditions across the Island for now

Across Newfoundland, roads are bare with the exception of the Intersection Route 360 to Conne River which is partly ice-covered and from Perry’s Cove to Old Perlican which is partly snow-covered. Road conditions will quickly deteriorate as the storm moves in.

Roads from Ranger Lake Depot to Wabush in Labrador are snow-covered. Roads are partly snow-covered from Churchills Falls to Happy Valley-Goose Bay, and bare elsewhere.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled the crossing this morning from Port aux Basques to North Sydney and anticipates impacts to crossings tonight and Friday.

The MV Marine Trader is in service but off schedule and intends to depart Hermitage at 12:30 p.m.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet Flight 264 is delayed. PAL flights 923, 924, and 927 are cancelled. At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, PAL flights 902, 923, 924, and 927 are cancelled. Flights in Gander are on time.