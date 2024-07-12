‘Extreme fire behaviour’: Labrador City ordered evacuated as wildfire approaches

The Provincial Government has advised that an evacuation order is in place for Labrador City. The order stems from extreme fire behaviour that has occurred today and expected into tomorrow (Saturday).
The fire has the potential to grow significantly closer to Labrador West over the next 24 to 48 hours. Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and closely monitor local media and news reports as conditions are likely to change on short notice.
An incident management team has been activated to manage the response. Aerial resources are actioning the fire and will be sectioning the fire once it is safe to do so. Forestry officials are coordinating with the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre, which has been activated to Level 2 – Enhanced Monitoring. Emergency management partners have been engaged to respond, if necessary.
Labrador City is the second Labrador community to be evacuated because of forest fires in as many months; residents of Churchill Falls were ordered to leave their homes on June 19.
Currently, there are 11 active wildfires in Labrador and current weather conditions have increased potential for fire activity throughout this weekend. The public can view updated active wildfire information, including maps identifying the location of fires, on the online NL Active Wildfire Dashboard.