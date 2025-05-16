Excitement builds as 50-Day countdown begins for 2025 Special Olympics NL Provincial Summer Games in Gander

With just 50 days to go until the 2025 Special Olympics Newfoundland and Labrador (SONL) Provincial Summer Games, the community gathered last night at Evangel Pentecostal Community Church in Gander for an evening of celebration, information, and sport.

The “50 Days Out” Information Session brought together athletes, volunteers, community leaders, and supporters for a fun and informative evening. The event featured a packed agenda, beginning with greetings and refreshments, followed by formal presentations from key organizers and partners.

Representatives from NAV CANADA presented a donation to support the Games. Attendees also heard from local leaders including Gander Deputy Mayor Bettina Ford and Games Organizing Committee (GOC) Co-Chairs Tara Pollett and Geoff Goldsworthy, as well as athlete and GOC member Sarah Brown, who shared her perspective on what the Games mean to the community. Incoming Executive Director Bobby Gamba also spoke about the event and his excitement for having the games in Gander this year – highlighting the power of community, sport, and our incredible athletes/volunteers.

In true Special Olympics spirit, participants also had the chance to try out some of the sports that will be featured this summer — including bocce, mini putt golf, and javelin — alongside athletes from the local Gander Wings program, who demonstrated their skills and helped promote the upcoming Games.

The 2025 Special Olympics NL Provincial Summer Games will take place in Gander from July 4–6, 2025, bringing together athletes from across the province to compete in a variety of sports.