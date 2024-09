A 48-year-old man was ticketed by Bay d’Espoir RCMP for excessive speeding on Monday, Sept. 16.

On Monday afternoon, just before 4:00 p.m., police observed a vehicle travelling 155km/h in an 80km/h zone on Route 360, south of Catbrook. A traffic stop was conducted. The driver was ticketed for speeding and was issued a licence suspension and the vehicle was seized and impounded.