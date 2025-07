Driving conditions this morning are stellar with dry pavement and sunshine across the province.

There are some delays on the ferry side of travel with the MV Kamutik W currently northbound and is on a load and go schedule with stops in Hopedale and Natuashish. The MV Marine Eagle is in service but off schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada Flight 1573 is delayed. Flights in Gander and Deer Lake are on time.