If you are travelling anywhere in the province this morning, roads are bare and dry. There are a few fog patches in the Harbour Breton area, other than that, visibility is good.

The MV Qajaq W is operating on an altered schedule due to ice. Other ferries are on schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet flights 264 and 265 are delayed. Flights are on time in Gander and in Deer Lake.