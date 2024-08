It’s another nice morning driving across the province. Most areas are seeing sunshine and dry roads.

The MV Hazel McIsaac will be out of service for the next couple of days due to inspections that will occur on Saturday. Other ferries are on time.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet flights 200 and 201 are delayed and Porter Flight 296 is delayed. Flights are on time in Gander and Deer Lake.