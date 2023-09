EverWind Fuels has completed the installation of meteorological and wind data collection equipment on a MET tower near St. Lawrence.

These towers are used at project sites to assess wind resources. The tower is one of six planned for 2023.

Once the towers are in place, it will provide the company with the largest number of MET towers of any green energy project in the province.

The tower is located at the 27MW St. Lawrence Wind Farm.