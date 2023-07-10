Evening Update | July 10, 2023

The easterly flow will continue across the Island tonight, and this will keep the clouds, drizzle, and fog in play for the eastern sections of the Island. This includes most of the Avalon, Burin, and Bonavista Peninsulas and the areas adjacent. Locations inland, and further west, will see less in the way of fog, but cloud cover will remain. Central, western, and southern Newfoundland, along with the GNP, will have more in the way of partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight. Lows range from 9 to 13. Winds will be light out of the east or southeast.
Labrador will see mainly clear skies overnight, with lows in the lower teens in the north to mid-teens to near 20 just about everywhere else.
Tuesday will be like Monday across the Island, however, we may get a bit more in the way fo drizzle and fog along and near east-facing shorelines due to an influx of moisture coming in from the east. Tuesday will be a day where the East End may be socked in with fog, while areas like CBS are seeing cloudy skies and the occasional sunny break. Central, western, and southern areas will see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs range from the mid-teens in the east and southeast to lower to mid-20s central and west. The GNP will also see a high in the mid-teens.
Labrador will see another mild to downright hot day. Skies will be mainly sunny and highs will be into the middle and upper 20s for most areas. A Heat Warning remains in effect for Tuesday but will be ended Tuesday night as cooler air arrives for Wednesday.
The Rest of the Week
The rest of the week will see a bit of a different pattern set up shop. An area of low pressure will set up shop over the central part of the country, while an area of high pressure is stuck to our east offshore. Between the two will get a southerly fetch of moisture that will bring constant showers and areas of rain to western Newfoundland and parts of Labrador.
Temperatures will remain on the mild to the warm side of the coin, but don’t look to be overly hot. We are talking lower to mid-20s for much of the Province. The exception will be south-facing shores where it will be cooler thanks to onshore flow. It will also be foggy for southern areas as well as we move into the latter part of the week.
Rainfall amounts don’t look to be super heavy, but some areas will see significant rainfall. Especially those areas that see slow-moving showers that will have the ability to dump lots of rain in short time spans. Widespread flooding looks unlikely at this time.