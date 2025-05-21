News

Evening collision slows Paradise traffic, results in no serious injuries

Posted: May 21, 2025 12:36 am
By Earl Noble

A two-vehicle collision in the Town of Paradise Tuesday night slowed traffic near the T.C.H. interchange for a while.

The collision occurred shortly before 10:45 p.m. on Topsail Road just west of the Trans Canada Highway overpass. Both vehicles involved sustained moderate damage, and came to rest some distance from each other, which forced a closure of the road for a short time. In total there were seven occupants of the two vehicles, none of whom were taken to hospital by paramedics.

Visibility was reduced at the time, in light drizzle and thick fog.

