Evacuation orders expand to Perry’s Cove and more sections of Holyrood

Due to changes in fire behaviour and wind predictions, an immediate evacuation order has been issued for the following areas:Sections of the Town of Holyrood, from the town boundary in the northeast corner, southward to 377 Conception Bay Highway (Irving Gas Bar)Evacuees must travel south on Route 60 and register with the Canadian Red Cross at the reception centre at Robert French Memorial Stadium, 70 Legion Rd, Conception Bay South, or by calling 709-729-0921.The unincorporated area of Perry’s CoveEvacuees are advised to travel south on Route 70 and register with the Canadian Red Cross at the reception centre at Persalvic School Complex in Victoria, or by calling 709-729-0921.An evacuation alert has been issued for the Town of Salmon CoveEvacuations orders remain in place for:Town of Small Point–Adam’s Cove–Blackhead–Broad CoveTown of Western BayThe unincorporated area of KingstonSections of the Town of Conception Bay South and the Town of Holyrood.An evacuation alert remains in effect for the unincorporated area of Ochre Pit Cove.For the most up to date information, please visit www.gov.nl.ca/alerts and follow the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador on Facebook and on X.Updates on conditions, resources and assistance will be made available continuously throughout this evolving situation.The Provincial Emergency Operations Centre is at Level 2 and is actively coordinating emergency response. Emergency management partners have been engaged to respond, where necessary.