Evacuation ordered for some Fort McMurray neighbourhoods amid wildfires

Four Fort McMurray neighbourhoods were ordered to evacuate on Tuesday as a wildfire gets closer to the city, CTV is reporting.

Alberta Emergency Alert issued the order for Beacon Hill, Abasand, Prairie Creek and Grayling Terrace. All residents must leave by 4 p.m., according to the alert.

Residents are being asked to go to the reception centre in Lac La Biche County.

All evacuees should register online or call 310-4455 to register over the phone.

The following areas are under evacuation alert: Fort McMurray, Saprae Creek, Gregoire Lake Estates, Fort McMurray First Nation #468, Anzac and Rickards Landing Industrial Park.