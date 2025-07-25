Evacuation order lifted for Town of Musgrave Harbour

The province is advising residents of the Town of Musgrave Harbour that the evacuation issued on Sunday, July 20 has been lifted effective immediately.

All residents are permitted to return to their properties.

Residents are advised that this is still an active fire and there are fire crews on scene working hot spot areas. They can also expect to continue to see some smoke and action by helicopters and waterbombers. Residents are asked to proceed with caution and to seek guidance from town officials and first responders, if needed.

Residents are reminded to please continue to monitor official channels for updates on the fire.

For any residents that may require transportation back to Musgrave Harbour, buses will be at Steele Memorial Centre, in Gander, starting at 2:00 p.m.

Anyone who requires transportation to Musgrave Harbour should register at 709-729-0921 or in-person at the Steele Memorial Centre.

The reception centre at the Steele Memorial Centre will remain open for the remainder of the day to for anyone that may require extended support. For inquiries, please call 709-729-0921.

Water

A precautionary non-consumption advisory is currently in place for the town and will be in place until water testing shows satisfactory results.

Water testing will be completed by the Water Resources Management Division, Department of Environment and Climate Change.

Safe alternate sources of water for drinking, cooking and consumption should be used during the advisory. Bottled water or sources known to be safe would be acceptable. Household water can still be used for washing, cleaning, bathing and other household uses.

Residents are advised to pick up bottled water. In addition, the Towns of Lumsden and Carmanville will have water stations in their towns that residents of Musgrave Harbour can avail of. For more information, please check the Town of Musgrave Harbour Facebook page.

Air Quality

Air quality may be impacted in areas by smoke from the forest fire.

Information on air quality can be found at Environment and Climate Change Canada’s Air Quality Health Index website at: https://weather.gc.ca/airquality/pages/provincial_summary/nl_e.html

Fire Ban

All residents of the province are reminded that a fire ban is in effect across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Open fires are NOT permitted. To report a wildfire, call: 1-866-709-FIRE (3473).