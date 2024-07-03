Evacuation order lifted for Churchill Falls after two weeks

The evacuation order for Churchill Falls has been lifted.
“In consultation with Fisheries, Forestry, & Agriculture, along with our safety assessment of the town, it is with much gratitude to our Provincial Fire & Emergency Response Teams that we announce that the evacuation order for Churchill Falls has been lifted,” the town announced on its web site Wednesday evening.
More than 700 residents were forced to evacuate the town exactly two weeks ago because of a nearby forest fire. As a precaution, residents are asked not to begin travelling back to the town until Thursday morning.
“The fire is now listed as Being Held, meaning that Forestry Officials feel sufficient action has been taken to prevent further fire spread,” the town said on its web site. “Visit NL’s Active Wildfire Dashboard for details. While we anticipate that with current conditions and forecast that the fire status may change to ‘Under Control’ in the coming days, out of an abundance of caution we are asking that everyone to please remain prepared as conditions could change.
“Over the past week, support teams have been on-site assessing infrastructure and preparing the town for a safe re-entry. Residents are asked to visit our information page on churchillfalls.ca for important information about re-entry, available town services and any special instructions upon returning home.
“Hydro employees and families will be contacted directly by the People Care Centre to discuss travel preparations and are asked not to book air travel until they have heard from the Centre.”
IMPORTANT SERVICE INFORMATION
- A Boil Water Advisory is in Effect. (details here on our information page)
- Fuel Services will be available Thursday, July 4. Times will be posted as soon as they are available.
- Grocery Store will be opened July 4 (12:00 to 8:00 p.m.)