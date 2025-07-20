Evacuation order issued for Musgrave Harbour

An evacuation order has been issued for the Town of Musgrave Harbour due to extreme wildfire behaviour in the area.
This includes Banting Memorial Park Campground which is near the town. At this time the wildfire is approximately two kilometres from the community.
A reception centre has been set up at Steele Memorial Centre, 155 Airport Boulevard, in the Town of Gander, for evacuees. All evacuees MUST register with Canadian Red Cross upon arrival at Steele Memorial Centre. Canadian Red Cross will also be able to assist with those that require emergency accommodations.
Busing transportation has been arranged for those that may need support.
Wildfire suppression resources are in place and there will be three waterbombers and a helicopter working the wildfire this morning.
The Provincial Emergency Operations Centre is at Level 2 and is actively monitoring this situation. Emergency management partners have been engaged to respond, where necessary.
Updates on conditions, resources and assistance will be made available continuously throughout this evolving situation.
For the most up to date information, please visit www.gov.nl.ca/alerts/ and follow the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador on Facebook and on X.
The latest information on the location, status, and size of active wildfires can be viewed online at the NL Active Wildfire Dashboard.