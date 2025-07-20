Evacuation order issued for Musgrave Harbour due to wildfire

An evacuation order has been issued for the Town of Musgrave Harbour due to extreme wildfire behaviour in the area. This includes Banting Memorial Park Campground which is near the town. At this time the wildfire is approximately two kilometres from the community.

A reception centre has been set up at Steele Memorial Centre, 155 Airport Boulevard, in the Town of Gander, for evacuees. All evacuees MUST register with Canadian Red Cross upon arrival at Steele Memorial Centre. Canadian Red Cross will also be able to assist with those that require emergency accommodations.

Busing transportation has been arranged for those that may need support.

Wildfire suppression resources are in place and there will be ​three waterbombers and a helicopter working the wildfire this morning.

The Provincial Emergency Operations Centre is at Level 2 and is actively monitoring this situation. Emergency management partners have been engaged to respond, where necessary.

Updates on conditions, resources and assistance will be made available continuously throughout this evolving situation.

For the most up to date information, please visit www.gov.nl.ca/alerts/ and follow the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador on Facebook and on X.

The latest information on the location, status, and size of active wildfires can be viewed online at the NL Active Wildfire Dashboard.

Be Prepared

Residents are asked to take steps to ensure their own personal safety. Residents should always have a basic emergency kit available and be prepared for at least 72 hours, with food, water, batteries, a portable radio, important documents and prescription medications. Visit gov.nl.ca/beprepared for more information on emergency preparedness.

Property owners can also protect their homes, neighborhoods, and communities from the threat of wildland fire by creating defensible space around their properties, including:

Maintaining a five-foot (1.5-metre) non-combustible zone immediately around your home.

Cleaning out and screening gutters to prevent debris.

Using fire-resistant roofing materials on homes.

Cleaning underneath decks and enclosing them to prevent them from filling with debris.

Placing firewood piles away from your home.

Trimming grass and weeds.

Using FireSmart-approved vegetation when landscaping.

Use of Drones

The operation of drones in the vicinity of forest fires creates unsafe conditions for water bombers to protect communities.

All drone operators and the general public are asked to respect the dedicated efforts of our province’s firefighting personnel. Unauthorized drone use can result in fines and legal action.

For information about flying your drone safely and legally please visit the Transport Canada website here.

Fire Ban

All residents of the province are reminded that a fire ban is in effect across Newfoundland and Labrador. Open fires are not permitted.

To learn more about protecting homes and properties, visit FireSmart Canada.

For air quality information, visit Air Quality Health Index.

Visit NL511 for up-to-date information on driving conditions, highway cameras, major incidents, current ferry status updates, and weather.

Mental health resources are available: call 811 or visit www.nl.bridgethegapp.ca.