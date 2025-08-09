UPDATE: Province declares state of emergency on Bay de Verde Peninsula north of Bristol’s Hope and Whiteway

The provincial government has declared a regional state of emergency north of Bristol’s Hope and Whiteway.

Premier John Hogan made the announcement in a second wildfire briefing on Saturday evening. Residents in the region that are not subject to evacuation orders don’t need to evacuate yet, but should be prepared. Ground crews have been pulled from fighting the fire in the area because winds are stronger than expected.

The premier said for residents, the state of emergency simply means a heightened state of awareness, but for the province it allows for better co-ordination of firefighting efforts.

Meanwhile, a new wildfire has started burning near Gull Island in Labrador.

Previous: The evacuation order in Conception Bay North expanded Saturday afternoon to the unincorporated area of Burnt Point-Gull Island-Northern Bay as a result of extreme wildfire behaviour in the area.

Affected residents are advised to head north on route 70 and register with the Canadian Red Cross at the reception centre in Carbonear at Carbonear Academy, 88 Valley Road, or by calling 709-729-0921.

Update: The evacuation orders for sections of Holyrood and Conception Bay South have been officially lifted by the municipalities. Residents can return to their homes.