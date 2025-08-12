Evacuation alerts for Galway and Southlands, while ‘significant losses’ reported as wildfire spreads to Ochre Pit Cove and Western Bay

Evacuation alerts have been expanded to Galway and Southlands after the Paddy’s Pond fire spread farther south, Premier John Hogan announced Tuesday. The news comes along with word of “significant losses” as the Conception Bay North fire has spread into Ochre Pit Cove and Western Bay, but there are still no numbers on the extent of property losses

Residents in Galway and Southlands are asked to prepare to evacuate if necessary. After the evacuation alerts issued for parts of C.B.S. and Paradise Monday night, that brings the total number of people affected to about 18,000-20,000.

Public Safety Minister John Haggie says if an evacuation of these region is necessary, they will be done in a phased approach with areas closer to the fire evacuated first.