Equinor to speak to Bay du Nord delay at Energy NL conference

It’s the third and final day for Energy NL’s 2023 conference and exhibition. Wednesday’s staggering announcement of a three-year delay for Equinor’s Bay du Nord project will be addressed by the corporation today.

Tore Løseth, the Executive Vice-President of Exploration is sharing an Equinor Canada update during the conference’s second session, “Unequaled Opportunity: Maximizing Our Energy Mix”. Following the session Løseth will speak to media.

Premier Furey kicked off the first session of the day “The Offshore of the Future: Leading Edge Technology”, bringing greetings from the province. The session focused on technologies role in energy evolution. The session shared developments on autonomous and remote systems and subsea infrastructure. Speakers for the session included Brent Miller of Suncor Energy, Dr. Lesley James, a professor in the Department of Engineering and Applied Science at Memorial University, Dave Finn, CEO, Energy, Research & Innovation Newfoundland and Labrador (ERINL) and Freeman Ralph of C-CORE.

Today’s luncheon keynote is Leah Hextall, sports journalist and National Hockey League broadcaster.

A company market will take place this afternoon, including AltoMaxx, Xplorobot, Kraken, GRI, Viridis, Enaimco and Radient360.NTV’s Bailey Howard is at the conference today and will share updates as they become available.