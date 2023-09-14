Eddie's Update Weather

Environment Canada issues Wreckhouse Wind Warning for the weekend

Posted: September 15, 2023 4:16 pm
By Eddie Sheerr


The ECCC NL Weather Office in Gander has issued a Wreckhouse Wind Warning from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning for the following area:

  • Channel-Port aux Basques

The text from the alert reads as follows:

Current details: Strong winds are expected or occurring.

Time span: Saturday afternoon until Sunday morning.

Maximum gusts: southeasterly up to 100 km/h in the Wreckhouse area.

Be prepared to adjust your driving to changing road conditions due to high winds.

Wreckhouse wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds.

Post Views: 0

Scroll to top