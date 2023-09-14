Environment Canada issues Wreckhouse Wind Warning for the weekend

The ECCC NL Weather Office in Gander has issued a Wreckhouse Wind Warning from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning for the following area:
- Channel-Port aux Basques
The text from the alert reads as follows:
Current details: Strong winds are expected or occurring.
Time span: Saturday afternoon until Sunday morning.
Maximum gusts: southeasterly up to 100 km/h in the Wreckhouse area.
Be prepared to adjust your driving to changing road conditions due to high winds.
Wreckhouse wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds.