Environment Canada issues Special Weather Statement for heavy rainfall Wednesday into Thursday

A Special Weather Statement has been issued by the ECCC NL Weather Office in Gander for the following areas:
- Avalon Peninsula Southeast
- Avalon Peninsula Southwest
- Burin Peninsula
- Connaigre
- Burge – Ramea
- Channel-Port aux Basques and vicinity
- Corner Brook and vicinity
- Deer Lake – Humber Valley
- Gros Morne
- Bay St. George
- Green Bay – White Bay
- Northern Penisula East
- Parson’s Pond – Hawke’s Bay
- Port Sauders and the Straits
Current details: Rain at times heavy is expected.
Total rainfall: 60 to 90 mm, with higher amounts possible.
Locations: the south and west coasts of Newfoundland, the Great Northern Peninsula, Deer Lake – Humber Valley, and Green Bay – White Bay.
Time span: Wednesday morning until Thursday evening.
Similar storms in the past have caused road shoulder erosion and washouts as well as elevated river levels.
Remarks: There remains some uncertainty with regard to how this disturbance, which is unrelated to Hurricane Franklin, will interact with the hurricane. As this information becomes clearer, the timing and locations of the heaviest rain as well as expected rainfall amounts may change.
Be sure storm drains and gutters are cleared of debris. Heavy downpours can cause flash flooding and pooling of water. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.