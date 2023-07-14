Arts & Entertainment News

Ennis Sisters concert moved indoors tonight

By Web Team
Published on July 14, 2023 at 10:19 am

Due to weather, tonight’s scheduled free concert featuring The Ennis Sisters and Landlocked has been moved to the Joe Byrne Memorial Stadium in Grand Falls-Windsor.

The concert will still begin at 6:00 p.m., but doors will open at 5:00 p.m. There will be food trucks located outside of the stadium for concert-goers to purchase food and refreshments.

To see the full list of events for the 2023 Kelly Ford Exploits Valley Salmon Festival, please visit: http://www.evsalmonfestival.com.

