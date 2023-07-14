Ennis Sisters concert moved indoors tonight

Due to weather, tonight’s scheduled free concert featuring The Ennis Sisters and Landlocked has been moved to the Joe Byrne Memorial Stadium in Grand Falls-Windsor.
The concert will still begin at 6:00 p.m., but doors will open at 5:00 p.m. There will be food trucks located outside of the stadium for concert-goers to purchase food and refreshments.
To see the full list of events for the 2023 Kelly Ford Exploits Valley Salmon Festival, please visit: http://www.evsalmonfestival.com.
The Show Can’t Go On – Three ‘Come From Away’ Performances CancelledBy Web Team — 2 hours ago
It is one of the most anticipated theatrical productions in this province’s history.
Exactly 37 sold-out shows this summer in Gander as the Newfoundland and Labrador delivers its own version of the award-winning production, Come From Away,. but unfortunately not all those performances are going ahead.
Producer Michael Rubinoff says an unconfirmed illness has swept through the cast, forcing the cancellation of Wednesday, Thursday and Friday shows this week.
It is anticipated more shows will be added to accommodate ticket-buyers impacted. NTV's Colleen Lewis will have more on this story tonight on the NTV Evening Newshour.
PC leadership candidate unveils health care planBy Web Team — 2 hours ago
Progressive Conservative leadership candidate Tony Wakeham has announced his Health Plan aimed at
addressing the critical issue of timely access to health care services.
“While we acknowledge the long-term vision of the Health Accord to enhance health outcomes
over the next decade, we simply cannot afford to wait that long to address the urgent needs the
people of our province currently face. Everywhere I go, I’m hearing the same thing – that health
care is not there when people need it, and people are suffering and frankly scared,” said
Wakeham.
The MHA for Stephenville-Port au Port says this province needs a new approach that will improve access to care. “With my years of experience as a senior health care administrator working and living in all
regions of our province, I’ve not only seen the challenges firsthand, but I’ve seen what needs
changing – and so have the many health care professionals I’ve worked with,” he said.
Wakeham says his plan includes connecting every Newfoundlander and Labradorian with a primary
health care provider, without exception, so everyone has an immediate point of contact. He will
also establish family health care teams across the province within two years and prioritize job
offers to health care professionals at the start of their training.Post Views: 56
Team NL heading to 2023 North American Indigenous GamesBy Web Team — 1 hour ago
A large contingent of athletes from this province will be competing at the 2023 North American Indigenous Games in Halifax from July 15-23.
The North American Indigenous Games 2023 bring together more than 5,000 athletes, coaches and team staﬀ from more than 756 Indigenous Nations to celebrate, share and reconnect through sport and culture.
More than 100 athletes aged 13-19 from this province are competing in several sporting competitions, including golf, swimming, volleyball, beach volleyball, basketball, badminton and athletics. The athletes come from the west coast, Labrador, central, and the Avalon Peninsula and are supported by a mission staff led by Jerry Wetzel, Chef de Mission, along with sport coaches and managers.
The North American Indigenous Games, supported by more than 3,000 volunteers, features competitions in 16 sports within 21 venues across Kjipuktuk (Halifax), Dartmouth, Millbrook First Nation and Sipekne’katik.
"I am proud of the Indigenous athletes from all corners of the province who have trained hard and earned the opportunity to share courts and fields with competitors from across North America," says Lisa Dempster, Minister of Labrador Affairs and Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs and Reconciliation. "I commend the Aboriginal Sport and Recreation Circle of Newfoundland and Labrador for the work they have undertaken behind the scenes to turn dreams into reality for the Indigenous athletes from our province."