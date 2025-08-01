Empty gas tank leads to arrest of dangerous driver

A cooperative effort between RCMP and RNC officers led to arrest of a 29-year-old Marystown man Wednesday afternoon after the vehicle he fled from officers in ran out of gas on the eastbound exit ramp from Pitts Memorial Drive.

On July 30, a RCMP officer observed a vehicle travelling eastbound at speeds in excess of 160 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone on the Trans-Canada Highway near Soldier’s Pond. A traffic stop was attempted, however, the vehicle failed to stop and continued towards St. John’s at excessive speeds.

The RCMP officers did not pursue the vehicle in the interest of public safety and alerted the RNC that the driver was headed towards the city.

Police on the Burin Peninsula and the Avalon had also been searching for the same vehicle, after several erratic driving complaints from the public in Marystown, Clarenville, Whitbourne and Holyrood.

The RNC apprehended the driver later that afternoon after the vehicle ran out of gas in the Mount Pearl area.

The driver now faces criminal charges of flight from police, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. He was ticketed under the Highway Traffic Act for excessive speeding. His license was suspended and the vehicle was impounded.