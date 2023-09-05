Emergency water repair happening today in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

The Town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay is advising residents that an emergency water repair is scheduled for today, Tuesday, September 5, 2023 to start at 8:00 AM and continue until approximately 4:00 PM.

Water MAY be shut off to all of Spruce Park when the repair is ready to proceed and MAY be off for most of the day until repairs are completed. Furthermore the work will result in a partial road closure from 15 Park Drive to 26 Park Drive.

Crews will have signage in place. Motorists are encouraged to proceed with caution in the area.

The area affected included:

Park Drive, House numbers 15-26

The Town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.