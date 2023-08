The emergency department at the U.S. Memorial Health Centre in St. Lawrence will be closed this week due to human resource challenges.

The department will close this morning at 8:00 a.m. and will remain closed until 8:00 a.m. on Monday August 28.

Anyone with a medical emergency should proceed to their nearest emergency department. If someone is unsure, they can call the 811 HealthLine.

Primary health care clinic appointments will continue.