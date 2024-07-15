News

Emergency crews rush to rescue effort at Cape Spear

Posted: July 15, 2024 7:18 pm
By Rosie Mullaley



Emergency crews in St. John’s rushed to the scene of a frightening incident last evening at Cape Spear, where a woman had slipped and fallen down a cliff near the water.

NTV’s Rosie Mullaley reports.

