Emergency crews respond to very serious incident in Outer Cove

Emergency crews descended on a portion of Lower Road on Wednesday evening following a very serious incident.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. crews were called to a residence on Lower Road in Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove. Upon arrival it was determined a serious motor vehicle accident had occurred during which a person outside the vehicle had been struck.

Police closed a section of Lower Road for approximately three hours to facilitate their investigation into the incident. No charges are expected to be laid. The road reopened at about 10:30 p.m..

