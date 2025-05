If you have a cell phone, prepare for it to go off tomorrow morning as part of a test of the Emergency Alert Program. The test message will be issued through television, radio and compatible wireless devices tomorrow at 10:45 a.m. island time, and 10:15 a.m. in most of labrador.

If you don’t receive it, that may be due to connection or carrier. The test is happening as part of Emergency Preparedness Week. In 2024, the alert ready system distributed 855 emergency alerts across Canada.