Election Day in Canada: Seven seats up for grabs in this province as nation heads to the polls

Newfoundlanders and Labradorians are the first to the polls today for the federal election.
Voting polls across the province opened 8:30 a.m. and will close at 8:30 p.m.. If you did not receive a voter information card in the mail, or are not a registered vote, you can still cast your ballot today.
Of the seven ridings in this province, only two incumbent Members of Parliament are seeking re-election – Conservative Clifford Small in Central Newfoundland, and Liberal Minister Joanne Thompson in St. John’s East. Both races are expected to be close. Thompson is running against former interim PC leader David Brazil, who is running for the Conservatives. Running for the NDP is party president Mary Shortall.
Advance polling stations last week saw record numbers. Elections Canada says an estimated 7.3 million people across the country cast a ballot during the April 18-21 polls. The previous record for advance polling numbers was 5.8 million ballots cast during the 2021 federal election.
In total, 17.2 million Canadians voted in the 2021 federal election, a 62.6 percent voter turnout.
The Liberals hold a slim advantage over the Conservatives heading into election day. As of last night, according to CTV, the Liberals are at 43 per cent (42.6) over the Conservatives, who are at 40 per cent (39.9) nationally. The New Democratic Party is at eight per cent (7.8), followed by the Bloc Quebecois (6.4), Green Party of Canada (1.9) and the People’s Party of Canada (1.1).
Regionally, Liberals are ahead in the Atlantic, Ontario, Quebec and with a slight lead in B.C., while Conservatives are dominant in the Prairies. The Liberal lead in the Atlantic region remains strong at 52 per cent cent versus 36 per cent for the Conservatives. The NDP remains are at nine per cent.
According to Nanos Research, when it comes to who Canadians prefer as PM, Liberal Leader Mark Carney has regained a 20-point advantage as of last night, with 52 per cent choosing him over Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre at 32 per cent. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh remains at third at six per cent.
Carney was the first to visit this province during the election campaign, arriving in St. John’s on March 23. Poilievre visited the province’s capital a week later, vowing to double the province’s oil and gas production. On April 5, Singh made his stop in St. John’s.
The seven seats in this province include Labrador, Long Range Mountains, Central Newfoundland, Terra Nova-The Peninsulas, Avalon, St. John’s East and Cape Spear. In the 2021 federal election, the Liberals won six of the seats (Ken McDonald, Churence Rogers, Yvonne Jones, Seamus O’Regan, Gudie Hutchings and Joanne Thompson). Clifford Small won the lone Conservative seat, beating Liberal Scott Simms by less than 300 votes.
This province represents merely a fraction of the 343 seats in the House of Commons. However, these seven seats are critical. Ontario maintains the most seats with 122, followed by Quebec at 78 and British Columbia with 43.
It has been a fascinating 36-day campaign. Just before Christmas, it appeared Poilievre was the nation’s choice with the electorate souring on former prime minister Justin Trudeau. However, following Trudeau’s resignation – and U.S. President’s Donald Trump’s trade war and 51st state narrative – Carney shifted the political landscape. He easily won the Liberal leadership March 9 and was sworn in as prime minister just nine days before triggering an election.
It sets the stage for today with the country deciding its next leader, its next government.
NTV News will have live coverage of the federal election beginning at 8 p.m. with anchors Toni-Marie Wiseman and Michael Connors. Legislative reporter Ben Cleary will be joined by Bailey Howard, Jodi Cooke, Beth Penney, Marykate O’Neill, Rosie Mullaley and Becky Daley to provide comprehensive coverage throughout the province.