News

Elderly passenger dies in single vehicle crash

Posted: August 23, 2023 3:10 pm
By Web Team


A woman in her 90s has died a after a single vehicle crash near Brigus Junction. Police say a pickup truck carrying three occupants had departed the Trans-Canada Highway in a rollover crash noon hour Tuesday.  Roads were wet at the time of the crash. All three occupants were transported to the Health Sciences Centre in St. John’s. A passenger in her 90s died at the hospital. Police are still investigating the cause

Post Views: 0

Scroll to top