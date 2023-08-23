Elderly passenger dies in single vehicle crash

A woman in her 90s has died a after a single vehicle crash near Brigus Junction. Police say a pickup truck carrying three occupants had departed the Trans-Canada Highway in a rollover crash noon hour Tuesday. Roads were wet at the time of the crash. All three occupants were transported to the Health Sciences Centre in St. John’s. A passenger in her 90s died at the hospital. Police are still investigating the cause
