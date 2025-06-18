Elderly man safely rescued from wooded area by Avalon North Wolverines Search and Rescue

An 81-year-old man was safely rescued from a wooded area overnight by Avalon North Wolverines Search and Rescue.

At approximately 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Placentia RCMP received the report indicating that the man was lost in a wooded area near Long Harbour. Police engaged Avalon North Wolverines Search and Rescue to assist in the search. Shortly before 3:30 a.m., the man was located by searchers who determined that he would require a Medivac for a safe transportation out of the area. The man was safely airlifted and is reported to be in good condition.